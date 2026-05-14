Ex-serviceman among four killed in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Four people, including an ex-serviceman, died in separate road accidents on Tuesday and Wednesday in Devanahalli, Electronics City and Chikkajala traffic police limits.

Shekar (28), a resident of Neeleri village in Devanahalli, died after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car near Kote Cross on Tuesday night around 10.30 pm. He was returning home after seeing his wife and their newborn child at Patel Jalappa Lane in Devanahalli.

The car driver lost control over his vehicle after running over a road hump and hit Shekar’s two-wheeler. Shekar, a cab driver, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed.

Ram Kishan, 60, ex-serviceman, residing at Iblur in Anekal died when a truck hit his scooter near Hebbagodi bus stop on Wednesday around 6.15 am.

Arun Kumar (26) from Virajpet in Kodagu died when a truck hit his bike near Biocon Hebbagodi Metro Station on Hosur Road on Wednesday around 1.30 am. Kumar, a cab driver, who lived at Ananth Nagar in Hebbagodi, was returning home.

Mahesh (40), who was returning home with his wife and child from a wedding, died in a hit-and-run case in Chikkajala traffic police limits on Tuesday around 9.30 pm near Stone Junction on Bengaluru International Airport Road.

His wife and daughter suffered minor injuries.