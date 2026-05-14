Karnataka issues directions to ensure uninterrupted medicine supply during May 20 chemists’ strike

BENGALURU: The Food Safety & Drug Administration Department on Wednesday issued directions to its officials across the state to ensure that there were no disruptions in the supply and sale of medicines during the nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on May 20.

The department also directed officials to ensure that medical stores in hospitals continue to operate without disruption. The department referred to a representation submitted by AIOCD regarding the proposed All India Chemists Bandh.

The circular stated that an online meeting was held with representatives on May 12, who informed them that online medicine sales would not be stopped during the strike and that there would be no disruption in medicine distribution activities.

Despite the assurance, the department said precautionary measures were necessary in the interest of public health. Drug inspectors across the state have been instructed to monitor the situation in their respective jurisdictions and ensure that patients do not face difficulties in accessing medicines.

The circular directed officials to take immediate action if any shortage of medicines or disruption in supply is reported. Authorities have also been asked to continuously supervise the functioning of medical stores and distribution networks to prevent inconvenience to the public.

The department noted that uninterrupted availability of medicines is essential, especially for patients dependent on regular treatment, and stressed the need for strict monitoring during the bandh period.