Summer Simmer: Experts on hidden summer skin damage & how to navigate it

If stepping outside feels like walking through a lukewarm soup bowl, you aren’t alone. As the city sun shifts from a gentle breeze to a high-decibel glare, it’s not just our energy levels – our skin is exhausted, too.

Between the humidity and the dry heat, skin health is constantly in a state of flux. We’ve been taught to fear harsh sun, but Dr Rashmi Sriram, dermatologist at Fortis Hospital, points out a more insidious culprit – heat. “Prolonged heat exposure without direct sunlight will increase melanocyte activity, which leads to higher melanin production and visible skin darkening. This explains why people experience darkening even when they stay inside without direct sun exposure. Skin oxidative stress occurs when heat causes an accumulation of free radicals that harm skin structure,” she says. This means even if you’re in the shade, your skin is producing melanin, leading to stubborn tans and premature ageing.

The hidden exposure

This thermal stress doesn’t just darken the skin; it dismantles its natural defences. Dr Shireen Furtado of Ayana Clinic points out that even on those deceptively nice overcast days, our skin’s protective seal is under fire. “UV rays still reach the skin and weaken its natural protection”, the doctor stresses, adding, “The skin barrier helps keep moisture in and irritants out, so when it is damaged, the skin becomes dry, sensitive and easily irritated. People may notice signs such as redness, tightness, flaking, itching or a burning sensation, especially after being outdoors. Skin may also feel rough or look dull and dehydrated.” If your skin suddenly stings, your skin barrier has likely clocked out. Dr Furtado warns that the modern habit of layering multiple products might backfire during the summer, sharing, “When many products are used together, they can dilute the sunscreen layer and reduce effectiveness. Active ingredients like acids or retinol, can make the skin more sensitive to sunlight, increasing the risk of redness and tanning.” She recommends a simple routine with a gentle cleanser, light moisturiser and sunscreen.