Upa Lokayukta takes up case of apartment construction near Yelahanka Lake

BENGALURU: Acting on credible information, Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra took suo motu action against the alleged construction of an apartment by a private company abutting Yelahanka Lake and issued summons to the authorities of the Bengaluru North City Corporation for failing to check whether the construction was within the buffer zone or not.

In his order dated May 12, Justice Phaneendra noted that Yelahanka Lake is declared a Bird Conservation Reserve, which took years of efforts by residents, forest department and IISc experts to revive a lake that recharges groundwater for north Bengaluru, supports locals through fishing, provides water for consumption and contributes to energy generation.

Questions were raised about the construction falling within the buffer zone of the lake. It is learnt that the officials, even after getting complaints, failed to take steps. If the information received is true, it indicates inaction or failure on the part of the authorities, which requires immediate attention of the authorities of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the Upa Lokayukta noted.

Referring to the verdicts of the apex court on living in a healthy and clean environment and the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, and notifying of the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (Amendment) Act on February 18, 2026, on buffer zones, the Upa Lokayukta noted that GBA authorities have an obligation to maintain lakes and ensure that they are free from encroachment and pollution.