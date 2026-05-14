Woman alleges pet parakeet stolen from bus during Bengaluru-Puducherry journey; police probe underway

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old woman has approached the police after her pet parakeet, which she was carrying on a bus to Puducherry, was stolen during the journey on Sunday night.

The complainant, M Liji, a private firm employee residing at VBHC Apartments in Chandapura, had boarded a bus on Anekal Road to visit her ailing father in Puducherry. The parakeet was kept in a cage near the driver’s cabin.

According to the complaint filed on Monday, the bird went missing between 9.20 pm and 9.30 pm when the bus was on the way between Anekal and the Attibele toll plaza.

Liji stated in the complaint that she checked on the bird when the bus reached the Attibele toll and found the cage missing. After alerting the driver and bus attendant, the vehicle was searched, but the bird could not be traced.

As she had to continue her journey due to an emergency, she later sent her complaint to the Attibele police through WhatsApp after obtaining the police station’s contact details from the bus staff.

Police suspect that the bird may have been stolen by a fellow passenger travelling on the bus.