Worth its 'wait' in gold? Amid 15% import duties and PM's appeal, jewellers point to new trends

Layers of traditional kaasina saras or temple jewellery, ears drooping with the weight of jhumkis and their chains, brides’ plaits studded with jadebille and wrists clattering with bangles – any wedding, housewarming, naming ceremony or festival feels incomplete without gold. It’s not just a personal jewellery preference but rich with cultural meaning and is the shape that many families’ savings are moulded into. With this, when PM Narendra Modi requested Indians to put off purchasing gold for a year earlier this week and followed it with increasing import duty on gold to 15 per cent from 6 per cent on Wednesday morning, jewellers and customers were left to make alternative plans that were practical but still held cultural weight. Bride-to-be Niveda KS, an architect shares, “Initially, we had planned to get gold jewellery for both the engagement and wedding but with the increase in prices and the PM’s request, we decided to limit it to the engagement. Instead, we’re opting for imitation gold for the wedding. Some pieces in the trousseau though, like the thali and the wedding rings, will be gold. We’ve limited it to the most culturally significant pieces. As a family, we’ve also decided that if we purchase gold, it will only be as coins or biscuits because of low wastage and better resale value.”

However, not all customers have been so open to accomodate. “In conversations, consumers too are unhappy to curb their spending as jewellery consumers spend only as they need to. They are not hoarding jewellery,” says C Vinod Hayagriv, MD, C Krishnaiah Chetty Group. The duty hike, as he says, will hurt the jewellery industry and may not turn out as hoped. “Hiking customs duty will have an ill effect by reviving illegal imports. Instead, gold bullion (raw material for jewellery) could have been restricted to GST registered buyers,” he adds.

Varghese Alukkas, MD, Jos Alukkas agrees, adding that in the short two days between the PM’s address and concrete action being taken to discourage gold imports, the chain noticed mild panic buying. “Some people who were planning to buy gold in the next two weeks, especially those who had weddings coming up, decided to buy early. A lot of confusion also spread and we’ve been getting many inquiries about whether they should buy or sell their gold.”