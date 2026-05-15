ED raids offices in Bengaluru, freezes Rs 526 crore in Gameskraft case

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru zonal office, conducted search and seizure operations at the office and residential premises of Gameskraft Technologies Pvt Ltd, its directors and some key employees in Bengaluru and NCR between May 7 and 13 under the PMLA, 2002.

“The searches resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents, electronic records, and freezing of movable assets including bank balances, payment gateway balances, mutual funds, bonds and fixed deposits, valued at approximately Rs 526.49 crore. The searches also resulted in the seizure of 2.30kg bullion/gold/diamond jewellery worth around Rs 3.50 crore and Rs 11 lakh cash,” the ED stated.

The investigation was initiated based on FIRs registered in multiple states for cheating offences under IPC. “Gameskraft Technologies is into the business of hosting rummy games and tournaments, a Real Money Game (RMG) through its mobile application under various brands such as RummyCulture, RummyPrime, Playship and RummyTime, including a B2B mobile application RummyCorner,” the central agency added.

“A large user base is from states where online RMG is banned, such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Tamil Nadu etc. The company tampered with their geo location. For providing these RMG services, the company charges certain percentage on the stake/wagering amounts of the users, in the form of commission, which ranges from 10% to 15%,” the ED stated.