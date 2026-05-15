Mosquito repellent agarbattis pose serious health risks, public health survey warns

BENGALURU: ‘Mosquito repellent’ agarbattis sold across the country may be illegal, and pose a bigger health threat than mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, according to a public health survey released ahead of National Dengue Day on May 16.

The study, commissioned by the Home Insect Control Association (HICA) and conducted by market research firm Kantar, surveyed 1,264 households and 405 doctors across 12 Indian cities. While 95 per cent of households reported no cases of mosquito-borne diseases in the past year, nearly 70 per cent of doctors said ‘mosquito repellent’ agarbattis contain unapproved chemicals and are a major respiratory hazard, comparable to cigarette smoke.

The report stated that the Indian mosquito repellent agarbatti market is valued at around Rs 2,000 crore, with nearly 85 per cent dominated by illegal or unregulated products lacking mandatory Central Insecticides Registration (CIR) approval and ingredient disclosures.

According to the survey, 59 per cent of households use mosquito repellent agarbattis, with nearly half using them daily for more than three years. Doctors linked prolonged exposure to respiratory irritation, allergies, coughing, wheezing and breathing difficulties, especially among children, elderly people, asthma patients and those suffering from chronic respiratory illnesses.