Two held for exploiting minor girls; filming, uploading video in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Cyber Command police arrested two men on Tuesday for allegedly sexually exploiting two minor girls, recording the acts on mobile phones, and uploading the video online.

The accused Kiran Kumar (29) is from Chitradurga district and resident of Kaidalli Palya near Kaggalipura in Bengaluru, and Aditya MK (20) from Shivamogga district worked as maintenance staff at a swimming pool in Mudugere of Channapatna taluk.

An FIR was registered at Kaggalipura police station in Bengaluru South district on May 10 following a tip received through the national cyber reporting platform (NCRP) regarding the suspected creation and online dissemination of the Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Police based on the victims’ statements, added additional charges, including those under the POCSO Act, were added against the duo.

The notable achievement in the case is that, in CSAM cases, police usually apprehend offenders who have downloaded CSAM content, or have kept them in their possession after obtaining them from elsewhere, usually the internet.

“The present case is one of the very few instances where content creators and uploaders were apprehended,” said, Pronab Mohanty, DGP, Cyber Command.

Police also seized three mobile phones allegedly used to record the videos. The accused were arrested on May 12 and later produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody for further investigation.