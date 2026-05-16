Bengaluru launches ‘Dclutter’ app for free doorstep pickup of bulky waste items

BENGALURU: Do you have a cot, sofa, furniture, fridge, washing machine, commode, mattress, slipper stand, table and other bulky items that you want to discard responsibly? Then get the item collected at your doorstep free of cost, through the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited’s (BSWML) ‘Dclutter’ app, instead of disposing of them on footpaths, roads and empty plots.
All that citizens have to do is download the Dclutter app, which is now available online and accepting bookings, register by feeding their basic details and select the items for disposal. They can schedule their pickup slot, and the bulky items will be collected by BSWML at the doorstep.
BSWML CEO Karee Gowda told the TNIE that for now, citizens can schedule their pickups only on Sundays, and based on how many requests BSWML receives, they will extend it to other days. He said all the collected bulky waste items would be scientifically processed.
“When we tried to address the issue of increasing black spots in the city last year, we found they were reappearing even after garbage was cleared. Though workers cleared the black spots, bulky items like broken cots, furniture, commodes and tables were still on the spot, giving an impression that residents can dump their garbage,” Gowda said.
While citizens sell off items made of metal and other valuables to scrap dealers, items made of wood, ceramic and others which do not fetch any money are discarded irresponsibly on empty plots, footpaths, roadsides, near parks, etc. They eventually turn into a black spot. Garbage collectors do not pick up the bulky items. So we decided to have a dedicated team to do the job and came up with the idea of the Dclutter app, he explained.
Citizens can not only dispose of bulky items, but also hand over used clothes, shoes, children’s toys and electronic items. BSWML was working on the app for a long time, and the launch, which was to happen at the end of last year, was postponed.