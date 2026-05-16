Bengaluru launches ‘Dclutter’ app for free doorstep pickup of bulky waste items

BENGALURU: Do you have a cot, sofa, furniture, fridge, washing machine, commode, mattress, slipper stand, table and other bulky items that you want to discard responsibly? Then get the item collected at your doorstep free of cost, through the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited’s (BSWML) ‘Dclutter’ app, instead of disposing of them on footpaths, roads and empty plots.

All that citizens have to do is download the Dclutter app, which is now available online and accepting bookings, register by feeding their basic details and select the items for disposal. They can schedule their pickup slot, and the bulky items will be collected by BSWML at the doorstep.

BSWML CEO Karee Gowda told the TNIE that for now, citizens can schedule their pickups only on Sundays, and based on how many requests BSWML receives, they will extend it to other days. He said all the collected bulky waste items would be scientifically processed.