BIS raids two jewellers, seizes gold worth Rs 2.7 crore in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bengaluru, conducted search and seizure operations on Thursday at two reputed jewellers in Jayanagar 4th Block and Chickpet, seizing 1,618.17 gm of gold ornaments, valued at Rs 2.77 crore.

The seized articles were found without mandatory Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) markings, in violation of the regulations of the BIS Act, 2016. Consumers are advised to verify the authenticity of Hallmarked gold jewellery through the BIS Care app and report any suspicious or non-compliant products.

The raid was part of BIS’ regular enforcement activities against the misuse of BIS standard mark and violation of BIS hallmarking regulations. BIS continues to undertake regular search and seizure operations based on credible inputs regarding misuse of the BIS Standard Mark and Hallmarking regulations, aimed at safeguarding consumer interests, preventing deceptive trade practices and curbing the circulation of substandard and counterfeit products in the market.

The action was undertaken as part of BIS’s regular enforcement activities against misuse of BIS standard Mark and violation of BIS hallmarking regulations, according to a press release from BIS.

The operation on the premises at Jayanagar was conducted under the supervision of Vinodini Kishore, Scientist-E/ director, while the operation in Chickpet was under the supervision of P Jayachandra Babu, Scientist-E/ director.