Enzymes, chemicals to beat stench at landfills in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: After repeated complaints from residents about the unbearable stench, health concerns and nuisance caused by flies breeding on garbage dumps on the outskirts of the city, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) will spray specific enzymes and chemicals to address it.

BSWML intends to mitigate fly infestations, prevent stench, and protect public health around landfills in Yeshwanthpur and Byatarayanapura assembly constituencies, such as Kannahalli, Seegehalli, Lingadheeranahalli, Doddabidarakallu, Bellahalli, Bagaluru and Byappanahalli.

A BSWML official said, “The city generates over 6,000 tonnes of garbage every day. Of this, more than half is wet waste. With only half the city segregating waste into wet and dry, there is tonnes of mixed waste to handle. While wet waste is sent to waste-to-energy plants, mixed waste is sent to garbage dumps.”

During rain, water filters through the waste and forms leachate — a potent magnet that attracts flies and becomes a significant vehicle for disease — apart from filling an area of nearly 5km with a heavy, nauseating odour. “To control infestation of flies and a stink emanating from several compounds, we spray specific chemicals and enzymes,” the official said. He said spraying would be done inside landfills and for a radius of nearly 2km outside, to control flies and foul odour.

BWSML has invited tenders for the same. It has also invited a project management consultancy for fly and odour control in Byatarayanapura for 11 months, at a cost of Rs 64.84 lakh. In Yeshwanthpur, it has called for a tender for mitigation of fly infestation, protection of public health and development of infrastructure in nearby villages with five processing plants, for 11 months for Rs 56 crore.