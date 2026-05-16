For the love of mom, Bengaluru woman assaulted by husband on Mother’s Day

BENGALURU: Is Mother’s Day for mothers alone, or do mothers-in-law hold equal right too? A woman found out the hard way after she put up her mother’s photograph as her WhatsApp status last Sunday, and wished her. This riled her husband, who came home drunk and demanded that she give his mother similar status, love and affection. He abused and brutally assaulted her for ignoring her mother-in-law. Bruised and beaten, she called her parents who advised her to book a cab and return to their home.

P Yamuna, 26, a homemaker and resident of Bylakonenahalli in Bengaluru North taluk, on Wednesday filed a complaint against her husband and mother-in-law in Madanayakanahalli police station on Wednesday, accussing her husband Pradeep Kumar, a private firm employee, of physical and mental harassment, abuse under the influence of alcohol, and demands for dowry. She charged his mother of supporting him.

The incident took place on May 10, International Mother’s Day, after Yamuna had put her mother’s picture as her WhatsApp status. “The woman filed the complaint three days later, after treatment.

She has accused her husband of subjecting her to cruelty on a daily basis. Her parents had gone to his house to mediate at least five times. She also filed a complaint against her mother-in-law. Notice has been served to Kumar,” said an officer.