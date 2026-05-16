Karnataka launches ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ drive with reduced fee for B-khata to A-khata conversion

BENGALURU: The sixth guarantee scheme, ‘Bhu Guarantee’ initiative, ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ campaign will officially commence on Saturday. Under this scheme, citizens converting properties from B-khata to A-khata will now be required to pay only 2 per cent guidance value, instead of the previous 5 per cent, offering substantial relief. The Urban Development Department issued a government order on this on Friday.

The order stated that the special scheme will remain valid for 100 days, from May 15 till August 23. It clarified that the discount would be extended to all pending applications. It also said the scheme would be applicable till August 23 and not beyond that. It warned officials that action would be taken if the 2 per cent guidance value is collected after August 23.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Friday called upon citizens to make full use of this golden opportunity.

Approximately 100 to 200 citizens will be served at each centre across various locations in the five city corporations. Those arriving in excess of 200 people will be issued tokens, and their applications will be accepted the following week. The target is to receive applications from around 5,000 citizens every Saturday, according to a press release from GBA.

Complete assistance will be provided for long-pending citizen applications, corrections, grievances, new applicants, and walk-in citizens. Final e-khata holders will be informed through phone calls and SMS that their e-khata is ready and they may visit the centre to collect the printed copy. First-time applicants will also be trained on how to submit applications properly. Through this programme, immediate resolution of citizens’ grievances related to e-khata services and on-the-spot service facilities will be provided.

The khata campaign will continue every Saturday.