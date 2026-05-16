Two Bengaluru college students arrested for honeytrap robbery using fake woman’s profile

BENGALURU: The KR Puram police have arrested two college students for allegedly orchestrating a honeytrap robbery by masquerading as a woman on social media, luring a man into a meeting and robbing him at knifepoint. The accused, Vivek, an engineering student at a private college, and Nikhil, a BSc student, both aged around 24 and residents of KR Puram, allegedly stole a 47-gram gold chain and a mobile phone, valued at nearly Rs 6 lakh in total.

According to the police, the victim, a 26-year-old employee of a BPO firm, was targeted by the duo and another associate by allegedly creating a fake female profile on social media.

They struck up conversations with him over several days and once they gained his confidence, they asked him to meet “her” at a petrol bunk in KR Puram. When the victim arrived, he was confronted by one of the accused, who snatched his bike keys and accused him of messaging their “female friend”.

Soon after, two more associates joined him, allegedly forced the victim onto a two-wheeler and took him to a secluded forest stretch in Channasandra. Police said the trio allegedly threatened the victim with a knife, assaulted him and robbed him of his gold chain and mobile phone.