Bengaluru court refuses to discharge four IMA directors in multi-crore Ponzi scam case

BENGALURU: A special court in the city refused to discharge four directors of I Monetary Advisory Pvt Ltd (IMA) in relation to a multi-crore Ponzi scam, saying it is a definite case for trial.

The court noted that deposits of crores of rupees collected by IMA from the general public were diverted to purchase properties. It clearly indicates that the accused had played a specific overt act towards mobilising the funds, the court said.

Referring to the chargesheet filed by the CBI under provisions of IPC and Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, Judge of the Special Court for the trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, dismissed four separate applications filed by the accused on the ground that there is a strong prima facie case against them and there are sufficient grounds to frame charges.

Those who moved the application are: Shadab Akbar Khan, accused No. 9, Fuzail Ahmed, accused No. 11, Mohammed Idris, accused No. 12, and Usman Abraize, accused No. 13. They filed the discharge application, contending that there are no prima facie materials against them and a false allegation has been levelled.

They claimed that they only worked as employees for a salary. But the court noted that the grounds on which the accused are seeking discharge do not hold water, and there are no materials to entertain their applications.