Convert your B-khata to A-khata now without paying any bribe: Shivakumar

BENGALURU: With the ‘Nanna e-Khata, Nanna Hakku’ campaign (My e-Khata, My Right), Bengalureans can convert their B-khata to A-khata “without paying any bribe”, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Saturday. Shivakumar, who took part in the campaign, handed over khata certificates to property owners at Horamavu in Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) limits.

He said over seven lakh people will benefit from this campaign and claimed that applicants are happy with it.

Greater Bengaluru Authority’s five city corporations organised the campaign at 52 centres across the city with elected representatives taking part in it. Through the sixth guarantee scheme, the ‘Bhu Guarantee’ initiative, citizens can convert their B-khata to A-khata by paying only 2% guidance value instead of the previous 5%. The campaign, to be held on Saturdays, will end on August 23.

Shivakumar said khata documents will come with photos of property owners and warned that there is a system to cancel the khata if anybody submits fake documents to obtain it.

He said by entering identification numbers, they can get all documents from 2004. Khatas will be given only to eligible owners. By getting A-khatas, property owners can get bank loans and other facilities. It will also increase the property value.

Of the 23 lakh properties in Bengaluru, 16 lakh are A-khata and 7 lakh are B-khata. The campaign is to prevent harassment and bribery. Karnataka has become a model state in issuing khatas and even the Union government has praised its initiative, Shivakumar said.

A property owner from Uttarahalli, who took part in the campaign, said this is a golden opportunity. Earlier, it was very difficult to get an e-khata. Now, it is hassle-free.