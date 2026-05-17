Helper from Rajasthan flees with Rs 27 lakh cash from employer’s house in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 63-year-old jewellery store owner’s helper has escaped with Rs 27 lakh in cash from the jeweller’s house in Yeshwanthpur police limits. The complainant has a jewellery shop at NT Pet where the accused, from Rajasthan, was working for the last 18 months as a helper. He was staying in the complainant’s house. M Navarthna Kumar, the jeweller had brought cash from the shop to deposit to the bank. When he and his wife had gone to a nearby medical store, Babu Singh, the accused, escaped with the cash.

Kumar, residing in Yeshwanthpur has filed the complaint against Singh on Wednesday night after he escaped with the cash at around 9.50 pm. Singh was introduced through a common friend when Navarthna was looking for a helper.

The complainant always deposited the cash from his shop to the bank either once or twice a month. On Wednesday, Kumar and Singh reached home after work at 9.20 pm. Singh stayed home when Kumar and his wife went to a nearby pharmacy after dinner. The couple returned in under 10 minutes and found the main door locked. They entered the house using a spare key and noticed Singh was not home. When they checked for the cash, they discovered that it was stolen. Kumar tried calling Singh on his phone, but the latter had switched it off.

A case of theft by servant of property in possession of master under section 306 of BNS was registered against the accused. A team of police are deployed in Rajasthan to apprehend him.