Human skull, skeletal remains found near Mugaluru Lake in Bengaluru rural district

BENGALURU: While grazing sheep along Mugaluru Lake, shepherds found human skull and skeletal remains on Friday. The Sarjapur police were informed immediately, and skeletal remains were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

Additional Superintendent of Police Venkatesh Prasanna, examined the spot and said the bones and skull were found scattered around and suspected that dogs may have dragged the remains.

The police suspect that the remains could be of a woman, as they discovered a saree and other garments of a female at the spot. “We are not ruling out the possibility that someone must have died by suicide by jumping into the lake.

As the water depleted in the lake during summer, the skull and the skeletal remains were discovered. It is not sure if the skeletal remains is of a man or a woman and the FSL report will throw light on it,” said an officer.