IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, orange alert for parts of Karnataka amid heavy rain forecast

BENGALURU: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and most parts of interior Karnataka for the next three days. An orange alert has been sounded for parts of south interior Karnataka for the next 24 hours.

The department has advised citizens to be cautious and alert. Heavy thunder showers have been forecast for Chitradurga, Davangere, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar district for the next two days.

Thunder showers have also been forecast for Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Mandya, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Vijayanagara, Vijayapura, Raichur, Yadgir, Koppal, Gadag, Dharwad and Belagavi districts.

IMD Bengaluru Director N Puviarasan said formation of various systems is the reason for heavy thunder showers. During pre-monsoon, rise in temperatures and sudden thunder showers is a normal occurrence. However, citizens should be cautious as strong winds prevail.

According to IMD data, there is a low pressure area over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. There is an upper air cyclonic circulation over north coastal Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood. There is also an upper air cyclonic circulation over northeast Vidarbha and its neighbourhood.

Puviarasan said all these factors are contributing to thunder showers and the advancement of southwest monsoon.

IMD officials said the conditions are favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon into parts of southeast Arabian Sea, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea and some parts of east central Bay of Bengal during the next four days.

Data showed that from March 1, Bengaluru city received 175mm rainfall, which is 70mm excess. HAL airport recorded 54mm rainfall, which is 48mm below normal.