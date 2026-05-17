KIA crosses 400 million passenger milestone as Bengaluru airport records strong growth in FY26

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has crossed the milestone of handling 400 million passengers since the airport commenced operations, marking a significant achievement in Bengaluru’s aviation growth story. The 134th board meeting of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), chaired by the Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, assessed the airport’s performance and infrastructure initiatives during FY 2025-26.

According to BIAL, the airport handled 44.47 million passengers and 5.32 lakh tonnes of cargo during the financial year, registering sustained growth in both passenger and cargo segments.

International passenger traffic grew sharply by 23.9% to 7.23 million passengers, while domestic traffic increased 3.3% to 37.24 million passengers, taking the overall passenger growth to 6.2% year-on-year.

The airport currently offers non-stop connectivity to over 78 domestic and 34 international destinations.

Air traffic movements during the year rose 4.5% to 2,80,800, with average daily aircraft movements touching 769 and a peak of 837 movements recorded in a single day.