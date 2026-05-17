Rowdy-sheeter among two arrested for drinking, misbehaving on moving bike in Bengaluru outskirts

BENGALURU: Slethus of the Organized Crime Squad of the Central Crime Branch arrested two men, including a rowdy-sheeter, for allegedly misbehaving in a public place while riding a bike under the influence of alcohol near Seegehalli Gate in Madanayakanahalli Police limits on Friday night.

The accused, Harish (32), a rowdy-sheeter at Madanayakanahalli Police Station with 13 criminal cases against him, and Nithesh (27), with a criminal record at Annapoorneshwari Police Station, were travelling from Tavarekere to Bengaluru on a two-wheeler. The pillion was holding a liquor bottle and consuming alcohol during the ride. The duo was also shouting, creating fear among the public and behaving indecently in a public place. West Division Organized Crime Squad on patrol duty intercepted and arrested them.

During interrogation, police learned that Harish had earlier failed to appear before the court in connection with some cases, and had several warrants were issued against him. Two separate cases are registered against them at Madanayakanahalli Police Station.