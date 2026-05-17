Scrap tunnel project in Bengaluru, activists plead with GBA chief

BENGALURU: Citizens, students and civil society groups, including COLLECTIVE Bangalore, Fridays For Future India Karnataka and All India Students Association Karnataka, on Saturday protested against the proposed Tunnel Road project between Hebbal and Silk Board. They also submitted a representation to Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao M demanding that the project be scrapped.

The protesters travelled by bus from the northern and southern ends of the proposed tunnel corridor before assembling at the GBA office near the Corporation Circle. They also submitted signatures from over 1,000 citizens collected through online and offline campaigns.

The representation raised concerns over the environmental impact, public expenditure and lack of scientific backing for the project. The groups argued that the tunnel would prioritise private vehicles instead of improving public transport systems such as buses and Metro services, which they said could address Bengaluru’s traffic crisis more effectively and at a lower cost.

The activists expressed concern over the possible impact on groundwater systems, flooding risks and ecological damage, including to Lalbagh. They alleged that the project bypassed meaningful public consultation and ignored warnings from mobility and environmental experts.

According to the protesters, the commissioner defended the project during the meeting, stating that consultations were not mandatory for infrastructure projects and that the tunnel would benefit nearly 40 lakh car owners. The groups reiterated their demand for investment in sustainable mobility solutions, including accessible public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure, instead of car-centric projects.