Woman killed for pressuring boyfriend to marry her, body dumped in Bengaluru lake

BENGALURU: A man from Assam was arrested for murdering a 47-year-old woman and dumping her body in Thirupalya Lake in Hebbagodi Police limits. The accused, Rathana Das (27) from Assam, was in a relationship with the deceased woman.

Police said that the woman’s body was found floating in Thirupalya Lake in Anekal taluk on May 9, following which a case of unnatural death was registered. The postmortem report and medical opinion revealed that the woman had died due to strangulation and suffocation, indicating murder. The police registered a suo motu murder case against unknown accused and intensified the investigation.

Circumstantial and technical evidence led the investigators to Rathana. Police apprehended him from his residence in Thirupalya on May 14. The accused confessed during interrogation that he was in an illicit relationship with the woman and repeated requests from her to marry had led to disputes between them. Police said the accused strangled and suffocated the woman before dumping her body amid thick green vegetation in the middle of the lake. The accused was produced before the court on May 15 and remanded to judicial custody.