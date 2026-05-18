BDA eyes Rs 6,000 crore revenue from regularisation of 1.1 lakh properties

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) expects to generate around Rs 6,000crore in revenue if around 1.1 lakh unauthorised buildings identified on BDA land across Bengaluru are regularised in the 100-day window beginning June 15, during which a 50 per cent reduction in regularisation charges will be offered.

BDA officials told TNIE the exercise mainly pertains to lands acquired or notified during the formation of BDA layouts or other site formations, where buildings had come up despite acquisition proceedings.

Officials explained that in several cases, land could not be developed due to engineering and technical complications, allowing existing structures to continue. Such properties are now being considered for regularisation under the revised scheme.

According to BDA, failure to regularise such properties leaves landowners at a disadvantage, as the properties continue to be treated as unauthorised and remain outside official government records, restricting sale, transfer and other legal transactions.

The official stated that there were also instances where construction activity continued later through former owners, subsequent buyers or informal land transactions.

The regularisation scheme was first introduced in 2020, but received a poor response. While the BDA had anticipated nearly one lakh applications, only around 600 property owners applied. Officials at the BDA attributed the low response from property owners to the fee structure under the earlier scheme.