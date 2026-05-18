BECC to unclog drains before monsoon

BENGALURU: Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, the additional commissioner (development) of Bengaluru east city corporation, who conducted a field inspection of stormwater drains (SWD) in the Kalkere and Hoysalanagara areas under the KR Pura Assembly constituency on Sunday, has instructed officials to remove silt, mud, waste materials and vegetation from all stormwater drains before the onset of the monsoon to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater.

Sudhakar on Sunday inspected SWDs near Kalkere burial ground, Pete Krishnappa Layout, NPS School, Abhaya School and those in Hoysalanagara 3rd Main Road, 13th Cross Road and 13th A Cross Road.

He gave directions to expedite and commence development works at already identified locations for the improvement of kaccha storm water drains in Kalkere and Hoysalanagara under World Bank-funded projects.

Sudhakar, who saw encroachments at some locations along the drains, asked officials to verify the actual dimensions of the drains as per the revenue department survey maps and take corrective actions.

He also witnessed black spots near several stormwater drains, resulting in blockage and gave instructions to clear them and take preventive measures to avoid recurrence. He said that the city corporation is committed to providing improved civic infrastructure for public convenience.