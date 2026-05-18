Corporation urges citizens to keep the city clean

BENGALURU: To raise public awareness of waste segregation at the source, water conservation, the single-use plastic ban, plastic recycling, maintaining the cleanliness of public places and other initiatives, Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) organised street plays in its jurisdiction.
The programme organised under the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 at three locations--Lal Bagh West Gate, KFC Bus Stop in CV Raman Nagar and behind the MG Road Metro Station on Church Street on Sunday.
BCCC Commissioner Rajendra Cholan, who witnessed the play at Church Street, appealed to the public, organisations, NGOs, and resident welfare associations to join hands with the corporation in this initiative.
The general public, including the Commissioner, took an oath to transform Bengaluru into a clean, beautiful and healthy city, by conserving water, using water judiciously, following the ban on single-use plastic and segregating waste.
A dengue awareness drive
A dengue awareness programme was also organised by the Krishnarajapuram Urban Primary Health Centre under the jurisdiction of Bengaluru East City Corporation at the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Central Workshop–02 located in Dooravani Nagar, in observance of National Dengue Day, on Sunday.
Comprehensive health education regarding dengue fever was provided to more than one hundred workshop staff members, where senior health inspector Gururaj explained in detail the symptoms of dengue fever, available treatment, preventive measures, and the role of the public in dengue control.
Awareness was created about the mosquito life cycle. Practical guidance was also provided on identifying mosquito breeding spots and methods to control them.
An intensive larval survey was conducted, including inspection of water drums used for fire safety, buckets, tyres, and various solid waste materials.