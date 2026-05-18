Corporation urges citizens to keep the city clean

BENGALURU: To raise public awareness of waste segregation at the source, water conservation, the single-use plastic ban, plastic recycling, maintaining the cleanliness of public places and other initiatives, Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) organised street plays in its jurisdiction.

The programme organised under the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 at three locations--Lal Bagh West Gate, KFC Bus Stop in CV Raman Nagar and behind the MG Road Metro Station on Church Street on Sunday.

BCCC Commissioner Rajendra Cholan, who witnessed the play at Church Street, appealed to the public, organisations, NGOs, and resident welfare associations to join hands with the corporation in this initiative.

The general public, including the Commissioner, took an oath to transform Bengaluru into a clean, beautiful and healthy city, by conserving water, using water judiciously, following the ban on single-use plastic and segregating waste.