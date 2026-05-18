Level Up: Young BFC midfielder Soham Varshneya takes strides forward

From being just another voice in the roaring West Block at the Kanteerava Stadium last year to now stepping onto the pitch wearing the Bengaluru FC badge, Soham Varshneya’s journey feels straight out of a dream. Today, those same stands rise to watch him play.

For Varshneya, however, this moment was far more than luck and destiny. After making most of his earlier appearances from the bench, the Bengalurean finally earned his first start against Chennaiyin FC in Bengaluru FC’s final game of the season last Saturday, and embraced the opportunity quite confidently. From a curling leftfooted effort into the side netting to another strike that flew narrowly over the bar, played with growing freedom and maturity. His inward runs, composure in possession and ability to link midfield with attack reflected both Pep’s influence and BFC’s possession-based playing style.

The 21-year-old, who continues to rise steadily through the ranks at the Blues, says a major influence in his current phase has been the arrival of head coach Pep Munoz. “Pep gave me the confidence and the game time to express myself. His trust means a lot because he believed in my abilities and allowed me to play on the right wing – a position I’m really enjoying,” he says.

The midfielder adds that Munoz constantly pushes players through intense drills and tactical sessions to sharpen both physical and technical abilities. Varshneya particularly highlights the coach’s emphasis on possession-based football, a philosophy deeply associated with Spanish football. In simple terms, this style allows teams to dictate the tempo while forcing opponents to spend long periods chasing the ball.

Having spent time training in Madrid earlier in his career, Varshneya immediately connected with Munoz’s methods. “He keeps reminding me to think even before receiving the ball, about positioning, awareness and the next move,” he explains.

Breaking into a powerhouse club can be daunting for any rising talent, but Varshneya credits BFC’s unique ecosystem for his smooth integration. “Sharing space with icons like Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke and Ashique Kuruniyan gives younger players daily exposure to professionalism and leadership. At the same time, the presence of Roshan Singh Naorem and Lalremtluanga Fanai creates a sense of comfort and camaraderie among us. That culture has always defined BFC and remains one of the club’s biggest strengths,” he adds.