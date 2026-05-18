Robbers snatch Rs 26 lakh from private firm staffer on Mysuru Expressway

MANDYA: A gang of robbers intercepted a private company employee’s car and looted Rs 26 lakh on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway near Maddur town on Sunday evening.

Govindaraju, a Mysuru-based employee of a private company, was travelling from Mysuru to Bengaluru around 7pm to deliver the cash he had collected from another company when the robbers waylaid his car.

The accused, who were allegedly following him in a Toyota Innova, intercepted Govindaraju’s Hyundai i20 near Aishwarya Convent on the outskirts of Maddur. They smashed the car window, threatened Govindaraju with deadly weapons, and escaped with Rs 26 lakh in cash.

Govindaraju alerted Maddur police immediately after the robbery. Circle Inspector HS Naveen and his team visited the spot, conducted an inspection, and registered a case.

Under the direction of Mandya Superintendent of Police Dr VJ Shobharani, a special team has been formed to trace and arrest the accused.