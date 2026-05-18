'Water supply to core city ramped up, pipeline network for suburbs under way': BWSSB chairman

Every summer, Bengaluru reels under a water crisis. Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar V, in an interaction with the editorial team of TNIE, shares how BWSSB is managing to supply water to the city.

From expanding the water distribution network by laying 3,000km of pipelines, rain water harvesting to adopting Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things in water management, Manohar speaks about BWSSB’s many initiatives. Excerpts...

What is the current status of demand and supply?

For a population of 1.4 crore, we have to supply 135-150 litres of water per person, per day. In total, we have to supply about 2,600MLD (million litres per day). It includes groundwater and Cauvery water. In capacity, we have 2,275MLD of Cauvery water supply, so about 400MLD is from groundwater. But there is always a demand and supply mismatch.

During summer, the groundwater table goes down, and demand naturally increases. In October 2024, we increased the capacity by an additional 775MLD, which is roughly 40 per cent of the existing capacity. Because of that, now we are sitting in a comfortable position. We filled 23 lakes and continue to do an additional 70 lakes.

We are also promoting rainwater harvesting and usage of treated water, so that fresh water demand will be met. Merely supplying additional Cauvery water will not solve the problem. We have to take this as a holistic measure.