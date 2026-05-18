'Water supply to core city ramped up, pipeline network for suburbs under way': BWSSB chairman

Every summer, Bengaluru reels under a water crisis. Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar V, in an interaction with the editorial team of TNIE, shares how BWSSB is managing to supply water to the city.
From expanding the water distribution network by laying 3,000km of pipelines, rain water harvesting to adopting Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things in water management, Manohar speaks about BWSSB’s many initiatives. Excerpts...
What is the current status of demand and supply?
For a population of 1.4 crore, we have to supply 135-150 litres of water per person, per day. In total, we have to supply about 2,600MLD (million litres per day). It includes groundwater and Cauvery water. In capacity, we have 2,275MLD of Cauvery water supply, so about 400MLD is from groundwater. But there is always a demand and supply mismatch.
During summer, the groundwater table goes down, and demand naturally increases. In October 2024, we increased the capacity by an additional 775MLD, which is roughly 40 per cent of the existing capacity. Because of that, now we are sitting in a comfortable position. We filled 23 lakes and continue to do an additional 70 lakes.
We are also promoting rainwater harvesting and usage of treated water, so that fresh water demand will be met. Merely supplying additional Cauvery water will not solve the problem. We have to take this as a holistic measure.
Since it is a multi-pronged approach, what does increased augmentation mean? Are people getting more water?
The core business zone of Bengaluru is about 225sqkm, which was earlier experiencing a lot of deficit in the supply system. By additional capacity augmentation, we are able to increase the quantity of water in the core city. The 110 villages and CMC, TMC areas of Greater Bengaluru Authority do not have sufficient lines for distribution. So, we have taken up a project which costs about Rs 1,700crore to establish a detailed distribution network for 110 villages.
How much does it cost to supply water and how much do consumers pay?
BWSSB spends around Rs 54 per 1,000 litres to draw, treat and supply Cauvery water to consumers, while households are charged an average of Rs 20-30 for the same quantity. Higher consumption households pay Rs 45-50 per 1,000 litres. The high cost is mainly due to pumping water over 120km and an elevation of 1,000 metres, with 60-70 per cent of expenses going towards energy consumption. The IoT-based ‘I-Pump’ monitoring system has improved pump efficiency and helped reduce energy costs by nearly 25 per cent.
What is the amount of water lost in transportation?
In 2022, 51 per cent of water was non-revenue water (including leakage). Now, after several measures like replacing old pipes, controlling illegal connections by implementing robotic technology, non-revenue water is cut to 26 per cent. In a phased manner, over 3,000km of old pipelines in the core city would be replaced, and we can bring down non-revenue water to a single digit. In the entire country, non-revenue water percentage is less in Bengaluru, and is a benchmark. We aim to bring it to less than 10 per cent.
Laying 3,000km of pipelines could leave the city heavily dug up...
Work would be carried out in phases and not all at once. Most pipeline replacements would happen inside residential lanes rather than on major roads. While some inconvenience is unavoidable, upgrades are essential to improve the city’s long-term water infrastructure.
When do you plan to begin the pipeline project, and when do you expect to complete it?
The project is currently in the DPR preparation stage and aimed not only at reducing water leakages but also improving public health by replacing ageing pipelines. Work is expected to begin this year and will be implemented in phases over five years. Around 500-600km of pipelines are proposed to be replaced every year, eventually covering nearly 3,000km across the city.
When will Thippagondanahalli reservoir, which was the first source of water supply to Bengaluru, be rejuvenated?
The feeder of Thippagondanahalli reservoir is Arkavathi river. The reservoir was abandoned because river water was polluted by industrial waste from Peenya, waste from villages and agricultural runoff along the river. To treat the water, we set up a treatment plant of 110 MLD capacity. As the water is heavily polluted with heavy metals, we have imported technology where a special filter is used to absorb the pollutants. The idea is to treat reservoir water and mix it with 1.5tmcft of water from the Yettinahole project, improve water quality and then supply it.
Does BWSSB have sufficient staff strength to manage the city’s needs?
Human resource remains a major challenge while, Bengaluru’s population has increased multifold. Since BWSSB was established in 1960, staff strength has reduced over the years. Currently, there are around 2,000 regular employees and nearly 5,000 outsourced workers handling non-core activities. Recruitment for over 400 assistant and junior engineer posts is under way. With 110 villages added to the city’s limits, there is a need to further strengthen manpower.
The erstwhile BBMP often said roads are dug up by other organisations, soon after being laid. What is the issue?
The problem is mainly due to lack of coordination among multiple public and private agencies working underground, including BWSSB, Bescom, KPTCL, GAIL and cable operators. The creation of GBA would help streamline coordination. While emergency repairs may still require road cutting, long-term projects such as pipeline and sewer replacements can be planned in advance. Bengaluru lacks dedicated utility corridors, unlike planned cities, making repeated road digging unavoidable. Utility ducts alongside white-topped roads are being created to minimise future disruptions.
How will the Mekedatu project help Bengaluru and what are the challenges in implementing the project?
The Mekedatu project is very significant in terms of supplying additional Cauvery water for Bengaluru city, which is growing by the day. It is critical for Bengaluru’s sustenance and growth, but there are a lot of legal hurdles. The project is handled by the water resources department.
How long can Bengaluru depend on Cauvery water?
Totally 35tmcft of water is available for the city. In Cauvery Stage 6, additional supply of 6tmcft will be approved. We are in the process of getting a financial loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the Phase 6 project, which may take some more time to commission. The second important aspect we are planning is the advanced water treatment plant project. In Singapore and other developed countries, reusable water is being used for potable purposes, but here, we can use it for non-potable purposes. Apart from that, we are also promoting tertiary treated water for purposes of data centres and IT cooling towers, which is a major consumption point for the water.
Cauvery is the lifeline for drinking water and agriculture. What is the government’s view on conserving the Cauvery catchment area?
The Cauvery catchment is extremely important not only for Bengaluru but for several districts dependent on Cauvery water for agriculture. The government believes the river basin and catchment area must be protected and conserved for long-term water security. Conservation should focus not only on protecting the catchment area but also on maintaining water quality. Authorities are also considering stronger river basin management mechanisms and creating awareness among upstream communities to preserve the river.
Rainwater harvesting is not fully implemented in the city?
Yes, that is why we are promoting rainwater harvesting (RWH) as an important measure to conserve water and sustainability. With climate change, future weather forecasts are that cities will receive heavy rainfall. So if rainwater is brought into regular use instead of letting it go down the drain, it will have a long-lasting impact. The board is creating a lot of awareness about the benefits of RWH, including among children.
Why is no strict action taken against polluting industries?
We have to take action against polluting industries. Mere control of industries is a short-term measure. We need to provide options to treat effluents. As a long-term measure, we have proposed rejuvenation of Arkavathi river, like the Sabarmati river. We need to look at the issue holistically and address not only industry effluents, but also pollution due to other reasons. The river rejuvenation is planned along a PPP model at Rs 2,000crore.
Bengaluru’s housing patterns have changed over the decades. Are future needs being considered while replacing old pipelines?
Older pipelines were originally designed for low-rise, horizontal layouts with single or double-storey homes. However, many areas have now transformed into dense multi-storeyed developments, putting heavy pressure on water supply and sewer systems. This has led to recurring sewage overflow and water shortage issues across the city. Future infrastructure planning takes such growth into account, but both citizens and civic agencies must support planned urban development and avoid unchecked vertical expansion that strains existing infrastructure.
Will the proposed tunnel road act in conflict with water supply?
Our pipelines pass less than 1-3 feet underground; the tunnel road would be passing even below that. I don’t think there will be an issue.
Why is the construction and operation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) taking so long?
STPs are long-term infrastructure projects involving civil works, planning, design and electro-mechanical systems. Large STPs generally take 24-36 months for completion, while smaller plants take around 18 months. Faster decentralized technologies are being explored, but they must meet National Green Tribunal standards and be affordable.
How is AI being used in BWSSB operations?
AI and IoT technologies are being used for pump monitoring, groundwater forecasting, tanker management and water distribution. In collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, around 3,000 groundwater points have been fitted with AI-enabled sensors to predict shortages and improve water management. The system helps authorities decide where lake-filling, groundwater recharge and rainwater conservation measures are required. BWSSB is also set to commission an advanced Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system that will monitor water supply and sewage flow from intake points to consumers across the city. Smart meters are also being introduced for bulk consumers such as apartments and commercial establishments.
What about sanitation workers and manual scavenging?
There is no manual scavenging in the system, and sanitary workers use mechanised jetting machines for sewer cleaning. Robotics technology is also being used for sewer cleaning and leak detection. Welfare measures for workers include Annapoorna Yojana to provide breakfast paid by a smart card, health checkups and direct payment systems.
Which part of Bengaluru consumes the most water?
Generally, South and West Bengaluru consume more water. We are trying to equalise distribution so that North and East parts get adequate water as well.
Where do Bengaluru’s private tankers get their water from?
The tanker market is currently unregulated, especially in terms of pricing, water quality and water sources. As an alternative, the board launched the ‘Sanchari Cauvery’ scheme, which provides GPS-tracked Cauvery water tankers with assured water quality at affordable rates. Broader regulation of private tankers would require government intervention.
What is BWSSB’s current financial position?
The Board’s financial position has improved after revising tariffs, expanding water connections, reducing illegal connections and creating new revenue streams through treated water sales and biogas production. The board has created alternative revenue streams through treated water sales to IT parks, industries, data centres and Kempegowda International Airport, apart from biogas generation using sewage sludge. Measures such as reducing energy consumption, tracking expenditure through software systems, and monitoring projects through GIS-based systems have also helped improve efficiency and reduce unnecessary expenditure. The board also received ₹120 crore under the Jal Mitra award for high-performing sewage treatment plants.
Have you ever sat with the government to make tap water potable?
Tap water is currently potable. Unfortunately, fear exists in people. At the BWSSB office, we drink water directly from the tap without boiling it. So the quality of water is far better than some bottled waters, which contain micro plastics.
So why don’t you market it?
We’re planning to introduce our slogan ‘Drink water, not plastics’, with micro plastic-free biodegradable bottles of water, so people can have safe water. We’ve taken up RO plants too. In the city, there are about 1,026 plants, of which 840 are working, and 50 per cent of these are being equipped with IoT systems.
What is BWSSB’s roadmap for the next 4-5 years?
Infrastructure addition and capacity building is the key to sustain the system. The influx of technology to automate processes is also a key objective. The objective is to create a ‘digital twin’ in the next 2-3 years, which very few cities have achieved.
Tell us a bit about your journey...
I always wanted to be an IAS officer. In fact, I started my career as a veterinary doctor. After many failures to join civil service, I joined police service and then forest service, and finally Indian Administrative Service. On a personal level, I have started ‘Aspire with RAM IAS’ to mentor underprivileged kids online through my website rpmias.com. We conduct mock tests and group discussions where reading material is shared. I’m doing this out of my passion and commitment to the cause.