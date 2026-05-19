CCTV batteries from Bengaluru Safe City project stolen

BENGALURU: Miscreants allegedly stole batteries connected to CCTV cameras installed for women’s safety by the Bengaluru police under the Safe City project. The two batteries kept inside CCTV junction boxes on Langford Road were allegedly stolen on May 16.

Ashok Nagar police have registered a case and launched efforts to trace and arrest the accused. Under the Safe City project, CCTV cameras have been installed across major roads in the city to enhance women’s safety and strengthen surveillance. Batteries are placed inside junction boxes to ensure uninterrupted connectivity and functioning of the cameras.

Police said the thieves targeted two junction boxes on Langford Road and stole the batteries installed inside them. The complaint was filed by Rajeev Naykar, project director of Honeywell, the company contracted to maintain the surveillance system.

The value of the stolen batteries is estimated at Rs 46,000. Police added that investigations are underway from multiple angles to identify and nab the accused.