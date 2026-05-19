Five, including two minors arrested for alleged assault, robbery in two separate incidents

BENGALURU: The East Division police arrested five persons, including two minors, for allegedly assaulting and robbing two people in separate incidents early Sunday morning. In one case, the accused allegedly stabbed a college student.

In the first incident, police said that around 12.15am Sunday, a man was riding to a chemist store to buy medicines. The two accused intercepted him, allegedly assaulted him with their hands, and robbed him of Rs 600 before escaping. A case was registered at Banaswadi police station. The two arrested were identified as Suhas (22) and Stephen Raj (20), both residents of Govindapura and working as delivery executives.

In the second incident in Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits, around 3.30am, Dheeraj, a resident of Banjara Layout, was riding his scooter to meet his friends, with whom he was planning to head to Hoskote for biryani. Three miscreants, including two minors, allegedly intercepted him and asked for a drop. When Dheeraj refused and moved ahead, the accused followed him, attacked him with a knife, and fled with his scooter.

Police said Dheeraj was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friend and is out of danger. The accused Mithun (19), a delivery agent who was previously booked under the Arms Act at Hennur police station, and two minors were arrested.

DCP (East) Vikram Amathe told reporters that following the two incidents, four special teams were formed under the supervision of the ACP of Banaswadi subdivision, and the accused were subsequently arrested.