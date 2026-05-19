Homes in East Bengaluru in a mess, Sai Layout bears brunt again

BENGALURU: Homes and apartment complexes next to stormwater drains were flooded due to the sudden rains on Monday. Homes in Kurubarahalli, Kalyan Nagar, Horamavu, Ramamurthy Nagar and other areas were flooded with rainwater.

Several roads in the city turned into rivers, submerging two-wheelers and cars, as vehicles navigated slowly through stagnant water.

Despite the inspection by Urban Development Additional Secretary Tushar Girinath and Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao to finish all work to prevent flooding in Sai Layout, the area was flooded again. Layout residents told TNIE that their situation is horrible and that all claims by officials that they had taken steps to prevent flooding have gone down the drain. The waterlogged roads, overflowing stormwater drains and manholes just indicated that the five city corporations aren’t doing enough to prevent flooding, as against its claims and back-to-back inspections on monsoon preparedness.

Areas like KR Market, Byatarayanapura, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Majestic, Malleswaram, Vasanthnagar, Shivajinagar, Cunningham Road, Banaswadi, Chikkajala, Hennur, Hebbal, Bagalur, Indiranagar, Goraguntepalya, HBR Layout and other areas came under heavy rain.

Some shops in Shivajinagar and Commercial Street were flooded, while underpasses at Cantonment, KR Circle, Sumanahalli, Vidyashilp, and the railway underpass near Mall of Asia were inundated. Manyata Tech Park was flooded again.

The sudden downpour caught many heading home after the day’s work by surprise. Former corporator M Shivaraj who visited flooded homes in JC Nagar, said, “Homes were flooded as stormwater drains were blocked by debris and construction material being dumped at the drain inlet. We immediately summoned a JCB and cleared the block, following which water drained out of the homes.”

According to rainfall data from Varuna Mitra, Byatarayanapura clocked 65.5mm rain, Banaswadi 61mm, Manorayanapalya 55mm, and Vishwanath Nagenahalli and Pulikeshinagar recorded 46mm.