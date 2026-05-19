Migrant workers pushed to check limits in monsoon

BENGALURU: The spate of sudden rains in Bengaluru has wreaked havoc in the homes of migrant workers in Bengaluru. Beyond the cases of water rushing into their homes, stagnant water on the roads has proven to be a challenge for rag pickers, who are left to fend for themselves without adequate gear.

Labour within these communities is often gendered; the women are categorised into domestic labour, often through contractors or agents. In cases of flooded homes, the women cannot take even a day off to look after their own homes, having been threatened with termination of their contracts. “My time of duty is from 6am to 2pm.

On rainy days I have more work, and after I finish my duty, I reach my home at 4 pm to take care of my child and husband, the latter being bedridden with a renal disease. I cannot even take a day off, as daily attendance is mandated by the contractor. I go to work even when I am sick, otherwise I will lose my job,” said 30-year-old Salma, who lives in Kadugodi.

Bablu (38), who has migrated from Assam, picks up rags using his autorickshaw. While picking up dry waste is difficult enough as is, wet waste amounts to a much greater ordeal. “Wet garbage, often submerged, requires much more effort. We collect that garbage with no gloves, safety gumboots, or rain coats. We often get into stagnant rainwater, which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, infections and diseases. In December last year, a seven-year-old girl, daughter of a fellow migrant worker from West Bengal died from dengue near Varthur,” he lamented.