Hoysala cops save Bengaluru man attempting to kill self over family dispute

BENGALURU: A swift action by the Hoysala staff of the Kamakshipalya police saved a man attempting to end his life over family disputes on Monday evening.

The police said that at 5.30 pm, a woman residing in Nagarabhavi, in Annapoorneshwari Nagar police limits, called Namma 112 and reported that her husband, distressed due to ongoing family disputes between the couple, was attempting to die by hanging himself.

Namma 112 staff alerted the personnel on duty of Hoysala-85 from Kamakshipalya police station. Assistant Sub-Inspector Kemparaju and constable Hasanbasha reached the man’s house in 16 minutes, broke open the room door, and rescued him who was found hanging.

The police comforted and counselled the individual, providing emotional and mental support. They also spoke to his family and created awareness about sensitively handling emotional stress and family conflicts, a police officer said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)