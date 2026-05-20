Ice Ice Baby

The first thing you notice at a serious cocktail bar is rarely the ice. Clear and sometimes sharp-edged, these sit in the glass, almost invisible beneath amber whiskey or jewel-toned cocktails. But spend a few minutes with the drink, and the difference becomes obvious. The cube barely shrinks and the good part? They stay cold sans turning watery halfway through the conversation.
“Ice is not just visual, but functional. It controls dilution and temperature, which directly affects how a cocktail tastes over time,” says Deepak Sharma, beverage director at Gladia Brewery & Kitchen, adding, “Good ice melts slower, so the drink stays cold without losing its balance quickly. That means what the bartender intended in the first sip holds through the entire drink.”
Premium bars and restaurants are now experimenting with oversized cubes, crystal-clear spheres, hand-cut blocks and flavoured ice designed to gradually alter the drink as it melts slowly. Some go a step further, freezing flowers, herbs, fruits or other ingredients within the ice itself, allowing the drink to reveal small details in flavour and appearance with each sip.
At the production end is La Glaze, which focuses entirely on clear ice made for premium bars. Co-founder Sathiesh A says the difference starts with structure in place of appearance. “Clarity matters because in a premium drink, ice is part of the experience. A clear cube or sphere makes the drink look more refined, while its slower melt helps preserve the intended flavour profile for longer,” he says. Among the hospitality players sourcing from La Glaze is Soka in Indiranagar. Its co-founder, Avinash Kapoli, finds the change visible in how hotels think about consistency. “High-volume hotels often find it more practical to source from specialists because consistency is difficult to maintain in-house without dedicated equipment, space and trained staff,” Kapoli shares.
He stresses that timing and service pressure make production difficult to control internally, as he adds, “A large volume of ice is consumed in a short period of time, so when the bar is busy, producing clear ice consistently becomes challenging.” The journey from production to service can be just as important as the making itself. A perfectly-cut cube can lose its purpose through poor storage, exposure or handling before it clinks into a glass.
Sabarinathan R, acting F&B manager at Rosetta, Sakleshpur, says, “Sourcing from specialist suppliers can ensure a reliable standard, though it introduces logistical considerations such as transportation and storage. Regardless of the approach, maintaining quality ultimately comes down to proper handling, ensuring the ice remains clean, intact and free from external odours.” On the other hand, Sharma notes that the challenge often begins after the ice is made. “Sourcing can be more practical, but then you rely on the supplier’s standards. The real challenge is maintaining quality. Storage, handling, cutting and consistency during service are where things can easily go wrong. Ice is simple in theory, but difficult to execute well every day.” Even the most precise cube can lose its purpose if the process around it slips.
The making itself is slower than a standard tray of ice. La Glaze uses directional freezing, a controlled method that pushes out air and impurities to create denser, clearer ice. The process can take over a day, with time becoming just as important as technique in achieving consistency and slower-melting performance.
Premium hospitality spaces are beginning to treat ice as a key part of the drink, though its use still varies between establishments. Kapoli says many bars now view it as a differentiator, while others continue to weigh costs, training requirements and operational demands before making the switch. Clear ice, often used in cocktails and premium spirits, also comes at a higher cost than standard ice used in drinks.
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