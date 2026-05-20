Ice Ice Baby

At the production end is La Glaze, which focuses entirely on clear ice made for premium bars. Co-founder Sathiesh A says the difference starts with structure in place of appearance. “Clarity matters because in a premium drink, ice is part of the experience. A clear cube or sphere makes the drink look more refined, while its slower melt helps preserve the intended flavour profile for longer,” he says. Among the hospitality players sourcing from La Glaze is Soka in Indiranagar. Its co-founder, Avinash Kapoli, finds the change visible in how hotels think about consistency. “High-volume hotels often find it more practical to source from specialists because consistency is difficult to maintain in-house without dedicated equipment, space and trained staff,” Kapoli shares.

He stresses that timing and service pressure make production difficult to control internally, as he adds, “A large volume of ice is consumed in a short period of time, so when the bar is busy, producing clear ice consistently becomes challenging.” The journey from production to service can be just as important as the making itself. A perfectly-cut cube can lose its purpose through poor storage, exposure or handling before it clinks into a glass.

Sabarinathan R, acting F&B manager at Rosetta, Sakleshpur, says, “Sourcing from specialist suppliers can ensure a reliable standard, though it introduces logistical considerations such as transportation and storage. Regardless of the approach, maintaining quality ultimately comes down to proper handling, ensuring the ice remains clean, intact and free from external odours.” On the other hand, Sharma notes that the challenge often begins after the ice is made. “Sourcing can be more practical, but then you rely on the supplier’s standards. The real challenge is maintaining quality. Storage, handling, cutting and consistency during service are where things can easily go wrong. Ice is simple in theory, but difficult to execute well every day.” Even the most precise cube can lose its purpose if the process around it slips.