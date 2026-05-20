Oh, Mother of Mine! Vasudhendra's award winning Kannada essay collection gets English translation

'As long as Amma was alive, it never occurred to me to write about her. But after she passed away, I wrote about her incessantly. For a couple of months after her death, I was devastated by the onslaught of memories that involved her. It was only then that I realised how deeply she had pervaded my entire being,” writes Vasudhendra in the introduction to I Love My Mother, the deceptively simple title of his collection of essays Nammamma Andre Nangishta, recently translated into English by Narayan Shankaran.

Born from grief but containing heaps of humour along with an equal dose of sadness,the book paints a portrait of ‘Amma’ far from deified perfection. Instead, remembering her in all her quirks, frustrations and anger too – directed from mother to son or son to mother. “The norm back then was that ‘mother’ means a divine, altruistic personality. I just moved away from that to say, that’s not the case – she has flaws, desires, and is more or less ordinary,” shares Vasudhendra, adding, “That’s what touched people, not only in Karnataka but readers across who saw their mothers’ lives in my mother’s.” The book, a Kannada bestseller, has won the Karnataka Sahitya Akademi Book Prize and a story from it, Amma’s Steel Kingdom is even a chapter in ICSE Kannada textbooks.

Many of his younger readers, he says, discover him after falling in love with this essay about his mother’s love – bordering on obsession – with collecting steel vessels. Like many of the essays, it follows a trail of humour which ends on a sadder or bittersweet note but the sheer fun he has with them often leads to readers sharing funny or surprising stories about their mothers with the writer. “After this book, people started talking to me about their mothers, once, someone came up and told me that their mother used to hide and smoke beedies when she thought nobody was around,” he laughs.