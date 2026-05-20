One held, two absconding after assaulting BMTC driver over road rage incident

BENGALURU: The Hulimavu police have arrested one of the three accused who allegedly assaulted a BMTC bus driver in an incident of road rage near Gottigere on Bannerghatta Main Road on May 12.

The accused allegedly verbally abused the driver in filthy language, shouting aggressively while carrying weapons, and assaulted him during the altercation. The accused, Abdul Shoiab (26), is a mechanic.

The police said that the BMTC bus travelling from Banashankari to Bannerghatta was blocked near Gottigere by three persons travelling on a scooter over an issue related to overtaking.

An argument broke out between the bus driver and the three youths. The three accused assaulted the driver with rods and other tools while verbally abusing him and fled the scene.

The incident went viral on social media, following which the Hulimavu police registered a suo motu case under charges of attempt to murder.

After analysing CCTV footage and other evidence, Abdul was arrested near Tippu Circle in Bilwaradahalli on May 17. Police are on the lookout for the other two accused, who are absconding.