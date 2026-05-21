Community support key to success of NIMHANS suicide prevention project in Ramanagara

BENGALURU: Community ownership, early intervention and strong local support systems played a major role in the success of Project SURAKSHA, the community-based suicide prevention initiative launched by NIMHANS in Ramanagara district, said Dr Aneesh V Cherian, an additional professor at NIMHANS and the principal investigator of the project.

Speaking after the release of the project’s three-year impact report on Wednesday, Dr Cherian said the initiative succeeded because it involved multiple sections of society rather than functioning only as a hospital-led programme.

“This was not just a project run by one institution. ASHA and Anganwadi workers, police personnel, mediapersons, elected representatives, healthcare staff and community leaders all came together for one cause,” he said.

Project SURAKSHA, launched in 2023 in Channapattana taluk, is India’s first sustained community-based suicide prevention programme. Implemented in collaboration with the Karnataka government and Himalaya Wellness Company, the initiative is now being expanded to all five taluks of Ramanagara district, while Phase I implementation has also received approval in Ballari district.