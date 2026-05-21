From can’ts to Cannes: Rida Tharana on her debut Cannes appearance

She paused between frames, turned slightly, and reset her stance with an ease familiar to her audience, echoing her fit-check moments, now unfolding in a much larger setting. Photographers filled the Le Tapis Rouge at the latest edition of Cannes Film Festival, cameras flashing as B’luru-based content creator Rida Tharana moved through the carpet. The moment quickly caught online attention, turning it into a girls’ girl celebration, with many calling it a brown girl moment of pride.

Tharana admits the opportunity didn’t feel easy at first, with hesitation and anxiety building up as the moment came closer. Even at the last minute, she found herself wishing for a way out. “I did not want to do it. I was not in a mental state or capacity to pull it off... even at the last minute, I thought that if there was any malfunction or if the film that day got cancelled, I wouldn’t have to walk. I was really nervous and I also was sceptical about the whole idea of how the internet is going to take it,” she reveals.

With time and reassurance from her team and friends who constantly hyped her up, she chose to show up, holding on to the thought that it was a once-in-a-lifetime moment she shouldn’t let fear take away. The ivory couture gown she wore, by corset designer Nikhil Gajare, featured a strapless corset bodice with sculpted, curved panelling and a voluminous layered skirt. Architectural yet fluid, it held structure under the lights. Her styling stayed minimal, with a curly updo and soft makeup. She describes slipping into the ensemble as a dreamlike moment. She shares, “When I wore the gown, I immediately felt like a princess and a little girl living her dream, who always wanted to wear humongous gowns and play around.” Her much-talked-about jewellery was designed as a custom diamond piece by House of Senco.