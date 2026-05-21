Tool Kit to Cool Kit: B'lureans are now finding comfort in mini boxes

Be it in crowded metros, noisy cafes or overstimulating public spaces, many people today carry tiny personal ‘anxiety toolkits’, with things that may appear insignificant to others, but often serve as deeply personal grounding tools for those navigating anxiety, sensory overload or emotional stress. For singer-student Roshni Ghosh, comfort comes in the form of a smiley stress ball, and a distinct object people rarely find in a must-have list – a gravel she once found near her house. “The smiley ball was gifted by a friend during one of my toughest moments, whereas the gravel reminds me of how important it is to stay stable through any situation,” she shares. Ghosh also carries a pocket-sized hand sanitiser because certain smells help calm her when anxiety or obsessive thoughts intensify. “I’m extremely sensitive to smell and touch, so I inhale it when I’m anxious,” she adds.

Similarly, Anjitha Anu, who works at a private firm, never leaves home without her handy bottle of Axe oil. “Earlier, it was for headaches and travel anxiety, but gradually it became a companion to reduce my anxiety. That smell calms me down,” she shares. She also carries a handkerchief and a book that act almost like an emotional companion. “I mostly carry a handkerchief with me, beyond the practical use. Holding on to it makes me feel better,” Anu says. Another must-have in her pouch is chocolate, which she eats when anxious.