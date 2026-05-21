Tool Kit to Cool Kit: B'lureans are now finding comfort in mini boxes

Be it in crowded metros, noisy cafes or overstimulating public spaces, many people today carry tiny personal ‘anxiety toolkits’, with things that may appear insignificant to others, but often serve as deeply personal grounding tools for those navigating anxiety, sensory overload or emotional stress. For singer-student Roshni Ghosh, comfort comes in the form of a smiley stress ball, and a distinct object people rarely find in a must-have list – a gravel she once found near her house. “The smiley ball was gifted by a friend during one of my toughest moments, whereas the gravel reminds me of how important it is to stay stable through any situation,” she shares. Ghosh also carries a pocket-sized hand sanitiser because certain smells help calm her when anxiety or obsessive thoughts intensify. “I’m extremely sensitive to smell and touch, so I inhale it when I’m anxious,” she adds.
Similarly, Anjitha Anu, who works at a private firm, never leaves home without her handy bottle of Axe oil. “Earlier, it was for headaches and travel anxiety, but gradually it became a companion to reduce my anxiety. That smell calms me down,” she shares. She also carries a handkerchief and a book that act almost like an emotional companion. “I mostly carry a handkerchief with me, beyond the practical use. Holding on to it makes me feel better,” Anu says. Another must-have in her pouch is chocolate, which she eats when anxious.
But how do these little things help keep their stress in check? Mental health experts say these objects are far from irrational. According to consultant psychiatrist Dr Pretty Duggar Gupta from Aster Whitefield Hospital, anxiety pushes the brain into a constant ‘threat-monitoring mode,’ where even ordinary environments begin to feel overstimulating or unsafe. “There has been growing evidence that sensory modulation contributes to emotional regulation. Smells, textures and familiar objects can create calming physiological responses because the brain begins associating them with safety,” she says, adding, “Comfort objects interrupt that cycle by acting as grounding anchors.”
Out of the things usually seen in a comfort pouch, smell, in particular, has a powerful connection to emotional memory. The olfactory system directly links to parts of the brain responsible for memory and emotion, which explains why a familiar perfume, balm or fabric scent can instantly evoke comfort.
For Anjali Sunilkumar, a psychologist-actor who recently became a mother, books became that emotional refuge long before adulthood. Although she doesn’t have a ‘comfort box’, she carries her essentials in her bag. Every time I felt out of place as a child, I would go back to reading. So now, even just holding a book brings back memories of safety,” she says. Even today, she enters unfamiliar social spaces carrying a book, not necessarily to read it, but for emotional support. “Instead of taking out my phone in a room full of strangers, I take out a book. Sometimes I don’t focus on what I’m reading, but holding it gives me comfort,” she notes.
Over the years, however, motherhood has reshaped some of her coping habits. “Now I look for physical comfort. I hug or kiss my child when my anxiety rises,” she adds. For Anu, too, books are part of her coping ritual.
Experts say the growing visibility of such comfort objects reflects not just rising anxiety levels, but also greater emotional awareness. Younger generations today are more open about discussing burnout, panic attacks, overstimulation and therapy. Instead of ‘pushing through’, many are consciously building small coping strategies into daily life. “These are preventive emotional regulation tools. They may seem small, but they help the nervous system recover in overstimulating environments,” says Dr Gupta.