Fake call centres targeting US citizens busted in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state cyber command police arrested two persons for allegedly operating fake call centres in Bengaluru and cheating several US citizens by impersonating “QuickBooks”, a prominent US-based accounting software company. The accused, Prashanth from Delhi and Akash from Uttar Pradesh, are aged between 25 and 35.

Southeast cyber crime police, along with the special cyber cell, raided four locations where the fake call centres were operating in Bengaluru. The accused were impersonating QuickBooks and cheating US citizens by providing counterfeit tax advice, fake licence keys, licensing and renewal services and collecting large sums of money as fee.

The call centre personnel used fake names resembling those of the company officials and defrauded gullible citizens. During the raids, police seized 44 solid-state drives, two mobile phones, two laptops, nine CPUs, scripts prepared to converse with victims, and other accessories allegedly used for the fraud.

The preliminary probe revealed that the accused were operating the network for the past four years and had been in Bengaluru for the last two years. With around 30 employees, they operated from two locations in Koramangala and one each in HSR Layout and Choodasandra. When the employees were questioned, only a few were aware of the cheating.