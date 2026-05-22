Real estate agent accused of molesting girl at party in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old college student was allegedly molested by a man at a party in the Madiwala police station limits recently.

The police said the victim, a student, also worked part-time at a hotel. The hotel owners, who were planning to sell the property, had befriended a broker, Hainas, who had assured them that he will facilitate the sale within a couple of weeks.

He had requested the hotel owners to host a small party. On May 11, the two hotel owners, the victim, and Hainas had gathered for a party at the owners’ house. During the party, the two owners went out to bring food. Taking advantage of the situation, Hainas allegedly molested the woman, the complaint stated.

After the two owners returned and rescued her, the accused allegedly picked up a liquor bottle and threatened to kill them. When the victim tried to file a complaint, Hainas allegedly threatened her with dire consequences.

On May 14, she noticed some unidentified persons moving around suspiciously near the hotel where she worked. She got frightened and left for Kerala. She claimed in her complaint that the hotel owners were assaulted by nine men, allegedly at the behest of the accused.

The Madiwala police registered a case against Hainas, who hails from Kerala, and issued a notice asking him to appear before them for questioning.

The accused claimed that the physical relationship was consensual and that he can provide records of conversations between them to prove it. The police said he will be summoned for detailed questioning, and further legal action will be taken based on the investigation.