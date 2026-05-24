50-year-old coach held for sexually harassing minor in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old boxing coach was arrested by the Sampangiramanagar police on Saturday following a POCSO complaint on Friday by the mother of a 17-year-old trainee boxer.

The victim, residing near Indiranagar, was being trained by coach Ramachandra, in the private boxing club at a reputed stadium in the Central Business District (CBD). The victim was training at the club for the past 10 years.

It is said that the victim was undergoing continuous harassment by the coach for the past four years and it had increased over the last four months. The incident was also brought to the notice of the club’s committee.

“The accused was subjecting the victim to physical touches seeking favours. On May 17, when the victim had gone to Chennai for a boxing competition, the accused is alleged to have called her to a private room where he is accused of touching her inappropriately and also forcibly kissing her. He is also accused of sexually harassing the victim on several occasions at the stadium premises in the CBD,” said an officer.

Ramachandra had also allegedly threatened the victim that he would kill her if she informed her parents.

“We are checking if the committee had taken any action against the coach and also if there were similar complaints against him by any other girl students. If the committee had failed to take action, even they would be held responsible. The coach after being produced before the court will be taken to police custody for further interrogation,” the officer added.

A case under sections 8 and 1 2 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and criminal intimidation (BNS 351(2)) is registered against the accused.