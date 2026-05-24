Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro project gains momentum

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has taken a significant step forward in realising the long-awaited Madavara-Tumukuru Metro corridor, with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Saturday announcing that a detailed project report (DPR) has strongly recommended that it is feasible.

The DPR will be placed before the state cabinet for discussion, the minister said after receiving the DPR for the proposed corridor at Vidhana Soudha in the presence of Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Tushar Girinath and senior officials of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).

Connecting Madavara on Bengaluru’s outskirts to Tumakuru is expected to span around 50 km along the National Highway corridor. Parameshwara, who is also District in-charge Minister for Tumakuru, said the government has been working on the project for a considerable period.

“The chief minister had earlier announced that a feasibility study would be conducted. Around Rs 3.5 crore was spent for the study, which was carried out by a Hyderabad-based company. The report strongly recommended that the project is feasible,” he said.

Following the feasibility study, discussions were held regarding preparation of the DPR and BMRCL floated tenders for the same, the minister said. “They prepared the DPR after detailed discussions and submitted it to the government today (Saturday),” he added.