Govt school headmaster in Bengaluru North held for allegedly assaulting student, making her pregnant

BENGALURU: A 59-year-old government school headmaster, who is on the verge of retirement, was arrested on Friday under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) for allegedly sexually assaulting a higher primary school student and making her pregnant.

The headmaster, Chandraiah, was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday. The girl student is one-and-a-half-month pregnant and her parents, who found out that she had been sexually assaulted by the headmaster, filed a complaint with the police.

The Srirampura police registered the case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. They said that the headmaster was sexually abusing the girl for about a year. “An FIR has been registered at the Srirampura police station. The medico-legal proceedings are on,” said a police official.

Members of the Child Welfare Committee, Bengaluru North, have provided temporary accommodation to the girl. The District Child Protection Officer, Bengaluru North (Yelahanka), has been directed to take appropriate action and investigate the case.