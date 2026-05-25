Bengaluru-based retired teacher under 'digital arrest' loses Rs 24 crore; six held from different states

BENGALURU: In a major cyber fraud case, a 74-year-old retired teacher was allegedly kept under “digital arrest” for nearly four months and cheated of Rs 24 crore. The State Cyber Command Unit arrested six accused from different states.

The massive fraud came to light because of the timely alertness of a private bank manager, which not only prevented the woman from losing more money but also exposed the large-scale cyber scam.

The accused are N Sivagnanam from Erode, Tamil Nadu; Akkach Mallick from Mumbai, Maharashtra; Palak Bhai Patel and Amit Narendra Patel from Ahmedabad, Gujarat; Om Prakash Rajput from New Delhi; and Gaurav Kumar from Bihar.

The victim, Lakshmi Ramamurthy, is a resident of Shivajinagar, lives alone in an apartment, while her children reside abroad. She had also worked as a teacher in Dubai.

The accused used the ‘digital arrest’ tactic by posing as senior officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). They claimed that she was involved in an illegal money laundering case and kept her under constant fear and surveillance.

Fearing legal action, Lakshmi transferred Rs 24 crore to the fraudsters in phases between February 10 and March 24. The accused were still not satisfied and allegedly demanded more money.