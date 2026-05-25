Error 404...Bug detected: B'lureans react to Cockroach Janta Party's growing media presence & impact

In the last week, all eyes, online discourse and prime-time debates have been trained on the most viral phenomenon in India today: the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a political communications strategist and student at Boston University. Cropping up online as a satirical response to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant being quoted by the media saying, “There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists, and they start attacking everyone.” Although the CJI later claimed that he had been misquoted, clarifying that he was referring to fake degree holders, it was too late: the CJP had been formed and has continued to get immense social media attention, amassing 22.7 million followers on Instagram (surpassing the BJP’s 9.3 million), inspiring the hashtag #MainBhiCockroach.

Its X account being withheld in India didn’t do much to quell the flames either, as Dipke has continued to post memes and even called attention to student suicides over the recent NEET paper leak, mobilising his following to sign a petition demanding the Union education minister’s resignation. The account has received its share of criticism, too, with claims that Dipke is associated with the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) or is a ‘foreign agent’ making the rounds, while others dismissed the move as merely a viral trend without any real-life impact.

In the midst of this, CE asks Bengaluru’s youth whether CJP is just a viral stunt or if it can bring about real on-ground change.