Experts urge governments to draft new bill for river, mountain conservation.

BENGALURU: The National Convention on Mountains and Rivers urged the state governments and the central government to introduce a Bill to bring the National Mountain and River Protection Act to preserve, protect and provide sustainable management of mountains and river ecosystems of India.

The Convention proposes to organise a pan-Indian consultation for framing the legal framework to draft the National Mountain and River Protection Act, urging the governments to consider the legal framework that will be developed to present before the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies for adoption.

Retired Justice V Gopala Gowda, Bolishetty Satyanarayana, national coordinator of Jal Biradari, one of the delegates of the convention, and Rajendra Singh, known as Waterman of India, spoke about the importance of environment conservation, particularly the conservation of mountains and rivers, for future generations.