IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru till Friday amid rain, thundershowers forecast

BENGALURU: India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued on Sunday has put Bengaluru on yellow alert for rain till May 29. The city is expected to witness light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds throughout the coming week.

The IMD said weather conditions are favourable due to the formation of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas and the weather system is likely to bring widespread rainfall activity across Bengaluru.

The forecast for the city is partly cloudy skies turning generally cloudy towards the afternoon and evening till Monday. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely in some parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 32 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius respectively. While the rain alerts to remain yellow over the week.

Weather data recorded on Sunday morning showed a noticeable drop in temperatures across Bengaluru. The temperatures across many parts of Karnataka were reported to be 2 to 5 degrees Celsius below normal. The city’s maximum temperature remained below 30 degrees Celsius, compared to the average of 34 degrees Celsius recorded over the previous week. However, the evening forecast was at 32 degree celsius in Bengaluru city.

A north-south trough extending from south of Bihar to north coastal Andhra Pradesh through Jharkhand and Odisha is also contributing to the present weather activity, IMD officials said.

Most districts including the north interior Karnataka, coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka are also under a yellow alert till May 29.